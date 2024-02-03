Home

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 19: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals 8:00 PM IST: Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders is set to take on David Warner’s Dubai Capitals n match 20 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 3. The team winning this match will have the opportunity to get to the second spot in the points table, currently, both of them have 6 points each.

ABD vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sam Billings, R Gurbaz

Batter: Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, David Willey, Imad Wasim, R van der Merwe

Bowler: Ali Khan

ABD vs DUB Possible Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Sam Hain, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Sagar Kalyan, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan, Joe Clarke

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), David Warner (c), Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Dushmantha Chameera, Akif Raja, Ben Dunk

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Sagar Kalyan, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine(c), David Willey, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Matiullah Khan, Joshua Little, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Dushmantha Chameera, Akif Raja, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Andrew Tye, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vriitya Aravind, Nuwan Thushara, Haider Ali, Abdul Ghaffar

