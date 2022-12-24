Top Recommended Stories
ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai International Stadium 2 PM IST December 24, 2022, Saturday
TOSS – The Emirates D20 match toss between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place at 1.30 PM IST
Time – December 24, 2 PM IST
Venue: Dubai Cricket International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team
Keeper – Mohammad Kamran Atta(C)
Batsmen – Rameez Shahzad, Attah Urrahim , Taimoor Ali-I
All-rounders – Aryan Lakra, Ali Abid, Mazhar Bashir(VC), Ronak Panoly
Bowlers – Ahmed Shafiq, Abdul Malik, Zia Mukhtar.
ABD vs DUB Probable Playing XIs
Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid©, Kamran Atta(wk), Mazhar Bashir, Riyan Mohammed, Muhammad Asif, Naik Muhammad, Osama Hassan Shah, Rohid Khan, Zia Mukhtar, Mohammad Zubair, Akhtar Shahzad
Dubai: Rameez Shahzad©, Ronak Panoli, Punya Mehra, Abdul Malik, Ahmed Shafiq, Aryan Lakra, Mubeen Ali, Safeer Tariq(wk), Taimoor Ali, Faisal Altaf Khan, Yug Sharma
