ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ABD vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 10 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Emirates D10 ABD vs DUB match will start at 11.00 PM IST – December 9.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place at 11:00 PM IST – December 9.

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

ABD vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Furqan Khalil, Ahaan Fernandes, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Faisal Shah, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan

Captain: Farooq Mohammad. Vice-Captain: Jamshaid Zafar.

ABD vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid (c), Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

Dubai: Ameer Hamza, Syed Haider Shah, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Bilal Cheema (c), Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad.