Dream11 Team Prediction

ABD vs DUB, Fantasy Tips FanCode Emirates D10 Match 25: Abu Dhabi vs Dubai – Captain, Today's Probable XIs of T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11 PM IST April 3 Saturday:

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ABD vs DUB, FanCode Emirates D10, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond T10 match, Online Cricket Tips ABD vs DUB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi vs Dubai FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10.

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – April 2.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ABD vs DUB My Dream11 Team

M Kamran Atta, F Nawaz, R Panoly, S Sheikh, W Gohar(VC), M Hassan(C), A Abid, M Irfan Ayub, F Ahmed, M Farooq, A Raza

Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammad, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Adil Raza.

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq

SQUADS

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith (wk), Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema

