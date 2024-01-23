Home

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 8:00 PM IST: Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders is set to take on Nicholas Pooran’s MI Emirates in match 6 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 23. The Knights would like to secure their second straight win and keep their top spot. On the other hand, The Emirates would like to climb up the points table.

ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, A Gous

Batters: Laurie Evans, W Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Willey, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult

ABD vs EMI Possible Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Michael-Kyle Pepper, Laurie Evans, Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Sam Hain

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Asif Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Charith Asalanka, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Asif Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Kusal Perera, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan

