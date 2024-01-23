By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 8:00 PM IST
ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 8:00 PM IST: Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders is set to take on Nicholas Pooran’s MI Emirates in match 6 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 23. The Knights would like to secure their second straight win and keep their top spot. On the other hand, The Emirates would like to climb up the points table.
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, ABD vs EMI, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11, MI Emirates Dream11, ABD vs EMI, ABD vs EMI Dream11, ABD vs EMI Dream11 team, ABD vs EMI Dream11, ABD vs EMI Dream11 Team, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Fantasy team.
ABD vs EMI Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Nicholas Pooran, A Gous
Batters: Laurie Evans, W Muhammad
All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Willey, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Trent Boult
ABD vs EMI Possible Playing XIs
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Michael-Kyle Pepper, Laurie Evans, Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Sam Hain
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Asif Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil
Squads
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Charith Asalanka, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Asif Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Kusal Perera, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan
