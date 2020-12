Dream11 Team Prediction

ABD vs FUJ Emirates D20 – T20 2020 Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Ventures at Dubai International Stadium at 2.30 PM IST December 20 Sunday:

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will take place at 2 PM IST. – December 17.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

ABD vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kai Smith

Batters – Muhammad Naeem, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad (C), Soorya Sathish

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa, Mazhar Bashir (VC), Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

Bowlers – Laqman Hazrat, Sabir Rao, Ahmed Raza

SQUADS

Abu Dhabi:

Ben Willgoss (W/K), Kai Smith, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Paresh Katkar, Soorya Sathish, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Mudassir Hussain, Osama Hassan, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures:

Hamdan Tahir (W/K), Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Muhammad Naeem, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Laqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant

