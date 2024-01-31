Home

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST: Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to take on James Vince’s Gulf Giants in match 16 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 31. Currently, both teams have 4 points but the Knights are at the bottom of the table and the Giants are in the third spot.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jordan Cox, Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Braithwaite, David Willey

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

ABD vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Joe Clarke, Sam Hain, Imad Wasim, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Usman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zuhaib Zubair, Richard Gleeson

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine(c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Charith Asalanka, Joshua Little, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith(w), James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zuhaib Zubair, Richard Gleeson, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Saurabh Netravalkar, Karim Janat, Blessing Muzarabani, Sanchit Sharma, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan

