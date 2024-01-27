Home

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 10: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, 4:00 PM IST: Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to take on Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers in match 10 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 27. Both teams will be eyeing a better position on the points table.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Adam Gous

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

ABD vs VIP Possible Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine(c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro(c), Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Azam Khan(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Aryan Lakra, Shaheen Afridi

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Matiullah Khan, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Sagar Kalyan

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro(c), Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Amir, Tymal Mills, Bas de Leede, Tanish Suri, Dinesh Chandimal, Karthik Meiyappan, Matheesha Pathirana, Michael Jones, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer, Daniel Lawrence

