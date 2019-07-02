India vs Bangladesh: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzak has slammed all Indian bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah while praising ‘Musalmaan’ Mohammed Shami. He seemed surprised to see Bumrah, the No 1 bowler in the world not coming up with the goods as they allowed England to score a mammoth 337. It was rather strange to see him bring religion into cricket. Razzak said this in a Live TV show in Pakistan after India lost to hosts England by 31 runs. It was India’s first loss of the tournament and the loss meant England were still in it and Pakistan’s chances of making the semi-finals became bleak. For Pakistam, they have to now beat Bangladesh and hope that New Zealand can beat England.

Don’t understand why religion has to be mentioned when looking at the performance of the Indian bowling attack #CWC19 🙄 pic.twitter.com/A3INMEEBP7 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 1 July 2019

Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand have already sealed their semi-final spot. The Men in Blue need another win to make the cut. They will be playing Bangladesh at Edgbaston.