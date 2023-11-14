Home

Abdul Razzaq Courts Controversy, Uses ‘Aishwarya Rai’ Reference in Disgraceful Manner to Mock Pakistan’s Show in ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan cricket team is out of the World Cup because of their poor performance in the marquee event and they went back to their home.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq made a derogatory statement against Indian actress Aishwarya Rai as an example to target the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While Pakistan media was questioning the team’s recent performances in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Razzaq gave the example of former Miss World. Pakistan cricket team was unable to perform in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they are out of the tournament before the semi-final.

The video of Razzaq went viral on social sphere and here is the clip:

While responding to a media question about the Pakistan team’s recent performances in the ICC World Cup, Abdul Razzaq said, “We don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen.”

After his statement, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was seen clapping and laughing.

