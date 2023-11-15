Home

Sports

Abdul Razzaq Issues Apology Following Controversial Aishwarya Rai Reference After Pakistan’s Poor Show at ODI World Cup 2023

Abdul Razzaq Issues Apology Following Controversial Aishwarya Rai Reference After Pakistan’s Poor Show at ODI World Cup 2023

Karachi: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has issued an apology for his derogatory remarks against Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. Software Updated Successfully :) #AbdulRazzaq #AishwaryaRa

Abdul Razzaq Issues Apology Following Controversial Aishwarya Rai Reference After Pakistan's Poor Show at ODI World Cup 2023

Karachi: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has issued an apology for his derogatory remarks against Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

Trending Now

You may like to read

“We were talking about cricket coaching and intentions. Meri zubaan fisal gai (I had a slip of the tongue) and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai’s name. I should have given some other example but said that by mistake. I apologise to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiment,” Razzaq said in the video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.