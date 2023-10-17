Home

Sports

Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi Skip Training Session Over Fever Concern: Report

Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi Skip Training Session Over Fever Concern: Report

With some players unwell, the team management has decided not to hold nets on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in its official announcement.

Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi Skip Training Session Over Fever Concern: Report. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, Oct 17: The Pakistan team management has postponed training for its players on Tuesday as part of a strategy to provide them with enough rest before their crucial ICC ODI World Cup match against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Trending Now

With some players unwell, the team management has decided not to hold nets on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in its official announcement.

You may like to read

“Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel’s observation,” said the Pakistan team’s media manager.

Adherence to health protocols, including rigorous measures such as COVID-19 tests and screenings for symptoms of dengue fever, has been promptly enforced for all players.

Meanwhile, the team would, in fact, hold a training session on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a later announcement from Pakistan’s media manager.

Abdullah Shafique is currently grappling with an illness, marked by a fever. In addition, sources within the team disclosed that both Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir had previously exhibited symptoms of fever, but have since recuperated.

Coming after their 8th straight loss in the ODI World Cup against their arch-rival India, Pakistan will eye to get their momentum back.

The batting yet collapsed leaving skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, none other batter showed fighting intent which led them to the loss against India

From cruising at 155/2, Pakistan lost eight wickets for just 36 runs in 13 overs in a shocking batting implosion, also their worst collapse for the last eight wickets in their history of playing in the Men’s ODI World Cup.

In chasing 192, India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed six fours and as many sixes en route to top-score with a scintillating 86 off 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer did well to make 53 not out off 62 balls, giving India its eighth straight victory over Pakistan in Men’s ODI World Cups. The comprehensive win has also meant India have climbed to the top of the points table.

Currently, standing in 4th position at Points Table, Pakistan will eye for the win to make their chances strong for the Qualifiers. With two victories in three matches, Pakistan will play their fourth match against Australia on October 20.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES