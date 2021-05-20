ABH vs ITT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Abha Club vs Al-Ittihad Club Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match ABH vs ITT at AAbdulaziz Sports City: On matchday 28 of Saudi Arabian League, Al-Ittihad Club will square off against Abha Club in the upcoming match of Saudi Arabian League on Thursday evening at the Prince Abdulaziz Sports City, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League ABH vs ITT match will kick-off at 9:45 PM IST. Abha are in the middle of an ordinary run in their recent games having recorded two wins and three draws in their previous five games. Currently, at the 12th position in the league table, the hosts have registered 10 wins while playing out four draws and losing 13 games. Al Ittihad, on the other hand, have played the highest number of draws in the ongoing edition. They are coming into this contest as a third-ranked team on the Saudi Arabian League, Al Ittihad have recorded 12 wins and 11 draws and suffered four losses this season. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Saudi Arabian League are not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Abha Club and Al Shabab will start at 9:45 PM IST.

Venue: Prince Abdulaziz Sports City.

ABH vs ITT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. Grohe

Defenders- M. Tahrat, S. Abdulhamid, A. Attouchi, H. Al-Shamrani

Midfielders- S. Beguir, A. Al-Bishl, R. Sharahill

Forwards- Romarinho, C. Strandberg (C), F. Al-Muwallad

Abha Club (ABH) – Key Players

Benjamin Tatar

Carlos Strandberg

Omar Al-Ruwaili

Abdulaziz Aljamman

Ahmed Mefleh

Al-Ittihad Club (ITT) – Key Players

Aleksandar Prijović

Romarinho

Haroune Camara

Abdulrahman Al Yami

Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi

ABH vs ITT Predicted XIs

Abha Club: A Mhamdi, F Al Jumayah, M Tahrat, A Attouchi, N Al Sharai, A Al Barakah, K Aouadhi, S A Bin Zaydan, B Tatar, C Strandberg, and S Al Amri.

Al-Ittihad Club: M Grohe, S Abdulhamid, O Hawsawi, A Hegazy, M Al Shanqeeti, A Al Jebreen, K El Ahmadi, A Al Bishi, Romarinho, G Rodrigues, and A Prijovic.

ABH vs ITT SQUADS

Abha Club (ABH): Benjamin Tatar, Carlos Strandberg, Omar Al-Ruwaili, Abdulaziz Aljamman, Ahmed Mefleh, Mohamed H El Qahtani, Abdulelah Hawsawi, Adel Al Qahtani, Ahmed Al Zein, Ali Al-Olayani, Mohammed Aseri, Mansor Assiri, Saad Bguir, Karim Aouadhi, Thaar Al-Otaibi, Fahad Bin Jumayah, Saleh Al-Amri, Muath Afaneh, Riyadh Sharahili, Abdullah Qaisi, Saud Zidan, Abdulrahman Al-Barakah, Hazza Asseri, Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Bandar Daghrery, Abdalrahman Medhwh, Ali Madkhali, Badr Al-Dosari, Hassan Al-Qarni, Hussein Nahi, Jaber Asiri, Mohammed Adnan Bakar, Yasser Asseri, Khalid Zailai, Abdullah Nasser, Musab Muharraq, Tariq Al Shahrani, Mehdi Tahrat, Amine Attouchi, Mohammed Salem Khanfir, Sari Amro, Osama Ashoor, Saeed Al Hamsal, Ahmad Al Hbeab, Saeed Ali, Karam Barnawi, Fahad Al-Johani, Mohanad Alqaydhi, Abdo Ali Khadri, Abdulqader Al Shehri, Abed Al-Zahrani, Al-Aseeri, Faraj Al-Shehri, Hani Al-Gifri, Hassan Al-Barqi, Jaber Farhan, Majed Al-Masoud, Mohamed Abo Hathra, Mohamed Kadadd, Mohammed Morjan, Naef Al-Harthee, Riyadh Ayedh, Tariq Al-Anzi, Turki Assiri, Abdelali Mhamdi, Abdullah Al Shammari, Ali Al-Mazidi, Saqer Mohamed Rabie, Khaled Awagy, Moteb Aseri, Musa Al Darabi, Salem Aseri, Salim Aseri, Sami Al-Thawabi, Daouda Camara, Houssem Tabboubi, Ahmed Al-Sulami, Ibrahim Assiri, Mohammed Bokhari, Ali Abdullah Assiri, Eisa Al-Qahtani, Hazem Mostafa Faraj, Abdullah Al-Enezi.

Al-Ittihad Club (ITT): Aleksandar Prijović, Romarinho, Haroune Camara, Abdulrahman Al Yami, Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi, Hassan Al-Asmari, Abdulaziz Al Aryani, Mohammed Al-Thain, Karim El Ahmadi, Garry Rodrigues, Bruno Henrique, Fahad Al Muwallad, Abdulaziz Al-Bishi, Abdulelah Al Malki, Abdulrahman Alobud, Abdulmajid Al-Sawat, Abdulaziz Al Jebreen, Essam Al Muwallad, Saher Alsrihi, Omar Khalid Dakhel Al-Jadani, Awad Al Nashri, Omar Dakhel Al-Jadani, Abdulmajed Alzahrani, Ibrahem Al-Shahri, Ahmed Hegazy, Saud Abdulhamid, Omar Hawsawi, Ziyad Al-Sahafi, Hamdan Al-Shamrani, Hamed Al-Mansour, Muhannad Alshanqeeti, Abdulmohsen Fallatah, Ali Rial, Tariq Mohammed, Abdullah Khalid Alammar, Hazim Al Zahrani, Awn Al-Bishi, Yonis Abdulwahad, Basil Al-Hadhif, Ahmed Eldin, Mohammed Al Oufi, Marcelo Grohe, Fawaz Al Qarni, Mohammed Abu Aseda.

