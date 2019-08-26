Legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra has tipped PV Sindhu to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics next year, after the ace shuttler became the first Indian to win gold at the badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Sindhu demolished Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7 in one of the most one-sided summit clashes ever.

“Winning a World championship Gold medal is a fantastic achievement and a great day for Indian Sport. I am sure this will give @Pvsindhu1 intrinsic belief that she can go all the way at Tokyo. Wish her and her entire team the very best!(sic),” Bindra wrote on his Twitter handle.

Spain shuttler Carolina Marin, who beat Sindhu in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she had to settle for silver, and in the final of the 2018 Worlds, tweeted: “Proud of you girl! You’re gold! @Pvsindhu1”

Former shuttler Jwala Gutta also congratulated Sindhu. “Hope this medal changes the attitude towards sports in our country and the deserving sportspersons get all the support to achieve this kind of a feat! Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for this! You only proved that with the right kind of support we can conquer the world,” Jwala tweeted.

She had clinched a bronze at the Birmingham World Championships with Ashwini Ponnappa in 2011.

Sai Praneeth, on Saturday, became the first Indian male shuttler to win a medal at the World Championship since Prakash Padukone who had achieved the feat in 1983.

Former Sports Minister and shooter Rajyavardhan Rathore said: “World Badminton has a new Queen. Congrats @Pvsindhu1! Displaying sheer brilliance,she defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara to clinch the title. May you inspire many more (sic).”

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar tweeted: “Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 what an incredible performance! #BWFWorldChampionships2019.”