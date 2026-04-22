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Abhishek Sharma dedicates his 135-run match-winning innings against Delhi Capitals to someone special, she is...

Abhishek Sharma dedicates his 135-run match-winning innings against Delhi Capitals to someone special, she is…

Abhishek Sharma opens up about his match-winning innings against Delhi Capitals and dedicates it to someone special. Scroll down to read the full story.

Abhishek Sharma dedicates his knock against Delhi Capitals to someone special

Star Sunrisers Hyderabad player and one of the finest batters of all time, Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his brilliant batting performances and impressive knocks. Abhishek played an impressive innings against Delhi Capitals in the match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs not out against the strong bowling attack of Delhi Capitals. In his match-winning innings, he smashed ten fours and ten sixes and helped his side to post 242 runs on the board for Delhi Capitals. Not only this, he made a good partnership with each batter of the team.

Abhishek Sharma reflects on match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals

However, after playing a wonderful innings, Abhishek Sharma reflected on the knock and said, “The way we started, I felt we had a plan… but the wicket was a bit slow, so we had to re-plan it again. I just wanted to utilise the powerplay and entertain the crowd.”

“You have to have the backing from the captain and coach… that is very important. The environment in Sunrisers in 2024 was a game-changer. It felt like they wanted to grow the youngsters,” he added.

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Abhishek Sharma dedicates stunning century to his sister

Abhishek Sharma dedicated his brilliant batting performance and iconic knock to his sister, who missed his game at Hyderabad due to some infection: “My parents are here… it’s a very special moment. My sister is missing today because she had some infection. So this is for you as well.”

Abhishek shares his father’s influence in his journey

Abhishek Sharma opened up about his father’s influence to guide him in the important games since U12 days: “Since U12 days, my dad has been sitting next to the screen… even when I am at the non-striker’s end, he keeps giving me instructions. It actually helps me.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs. This victory will help them to move forward in the tournament as they reach fourth spot in the points table with 8 points and an impressive net run rate.

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