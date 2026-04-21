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Abhishek Sharma REVEALS story behind new celebration after smashing second IPL hundred, says...

Abhishek Sharma REVEALS story behind new celebration after smashing second IPL hundred, says…

Abhishek Sharma reveals the story behind his new celebration after smashing an his second IPL century for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek Sharma smashes his second IPL ton off just 47 balls (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, who smashed his second IPL century, celebrated in different fashion after his explosive century against Delhi Capitals at Uppal Stadium, and it quickly became a major talking point.

Abhishek is usually known for his usual “L” celebration, but he surprised everyone this time by folding his arms, flashing a broad smile and looking straight towards the Sunrisers Hyderabad dugout after reaching the three-figure mark.

Abhishek Sharma surprised everyone with new celebration, watch video here…

Abhishek started the innings cautiously before shifting gears dramatically. He brought up his half-century in 25 balls and then raced to his hundred in just 22 more deliveries, turning the innings into another trademark display of power-hitting.

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After playing an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls, Abhishek Sharma revealed his celebration was dedicated to James Franklin, crediting the former all-rounder for urging him to bat through the innings and stay till the very end.

“It’s just I had a plan with Franky and he just wanted me to bat till the 20 overs. I think this is the first time that I have batted for 20 overs. The wicket wasn’t too easy. But if you play good cricket, they have the talent in that team. You have to play well to defend it,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek Sharma reveals story behind his new celebration, watch video here…

This was Abhishek’s second century at the Uppal Stadium after his 141 against Punjab Kings in the previous season. He said scoring another hundred in front of the home crowd made the knock even more special.

Abhishek further spoke about batting through the latter stages of the innings, admitting it was a different experience for him since his game is usually built around making an impact early rather than operating regularly in the death overs.

“I mean of course it’s always special to perform in front of the orange army. The way they bowled in the death overs, I thought they were executing their plans. I think I haven’t practiced death batting much. But the way Klaasen played, it helped us get to that total,” said Abhishek.

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