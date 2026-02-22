Home

Abhishek Sharma sends STRONG message ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa, says...

Star India exploisve batter Abhishek Sharma spoke about his lean patch ahead of the high-intense clash between India and South in the Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma sends BIG message ahead of Super 8 South Africa match (Source: X)

T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma, one of the key batter in India’s T20 batting lineup, is going through a rough patch at a crucial time in the T20 World Cup 2026. The top-ranked T20I batter has record three consecutive ducks in the tournament so far, raising concerns as India move into the Super Eight stage. With the stakes getting higher, all eyes will be on him to return to form.

Abhishek Sharma is known for attacking game

The 25-year-old is known for his attacking game. He always tries to start his innings with a six off the very first ball. This approach has handed both him and India the perfect launchpad to seize control. Yet, while exhilarating, such high-risk aggression can misfire, as it did in the group stage, where he survived just eight deliveries across three innings.

The stats highlight his recent struggles as he has been dismissed for a duck five times in his last seven innings. Overall, he has six ducks in 40 T20I innings, with the first coming on his debut in July 2024.

India’s Super Eight campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 is set to start on February 22, against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, before facing Zimbabwe and West Indies as they aim to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Abhishek Sharma stays calm amid lean patch

Meanwhile, Abhishek has been working hard in training, and is keen to find his form again. Yet, by his own admission, he isn’t feeling any pressure, “I just enjoy my batting,” he said in a video shared by Star Sports.

“I stopped taking pressure two years ago because I realised the process is in my hands. Practice and training are what I can control, and that’s what I focus on. I enjoy this, so there’s no pressure as such.”

Sharma also beleives that an athlete’s career is never a smooth journey, highs and lows are part of the game. Despite his current struggles, he continues to believe in the approach that helped him rise to the top of the T20I rankings.

“Batters always go through ups and downs. Sometimes the runs come, sometimes they don’t. But I’ve decided that I will play a certain way, with a certain intent. I may or may not succeed, but I won’t change my process or mindset,” he said.

