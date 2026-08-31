Abhishek Sharma sets Sher-e-Punjab T20 league on fire with blistering knock in Amritsar Soormas’ tough loss against Mohali Kings

Abhishek batted in his usual aggressive style and was a major reason why his side were able to post a mammoth 258 on the board

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Abhishek Sharma raises his bat after hitting fifty in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 league opener. (Credits: X)

Indian T20I opener Abhishek Sharma opened fire to make a sensational start to the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, smashing an outstanding 77 runs from just 26 balls for Amritsar Soormas in the tournament opener against the Mohali Kings.

The India opener wasted little time settling into his innings and went after the bowlers from the beginning. His knock included six fours and seven sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 296.

Abhishek batted in his usual aggressive style and was a major reason why his side were able to post a mammoth 258 on the board.

Abhishek’s knock was complimented by Sahaj Dhawan and Naman Dhir, who smashed 45 and 47 each, while quickfire contributions from Rahul Kumar (23 off 13), Abhay Choudhary (18 off 8), Jashanpreet Singh (12 off 8) and Vaibhav Kalra (10 off 12).

In the second innings, however, Abhishek’s knock went in vain after the Mohali Kings chased down the target of 258. Anmolpreet Singh smashed 133 off only 51 balls, hitting 10 fours and 12 sixes. He put on a 151-run partnership with captain Ramandeep Singh, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 40 balls.

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Mohali reached 262/5 in 19.3 overs, with Ramandeep hitting the winning runs. The chase meant Amritsar’s 258 became the second-highest total in a successful chase in the match. Abhishek also bowled 2.3 overs and took one wicket, but conceded 37 runs.

Despite the loss, Abhishek Sharma would feel good to have some runs under his belt. He will look to use this tournament as a preparatory one to gain significant rhythm ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month.

The Men in Blue have a busy schedule coming ahead after that as they will also welcome West Indies for three one days and five T20Is before they embark on the tour to New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma would also be hoping to put up a strong performance at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya where Shreyas Iyer and co will try to defend the gold medal they won back in 2023 at Hangzhou.

At New Zealand, the Indians will participate in an all format series, which will kick-off with five T20Is and ODIs. India’s tour will conclude with an important two-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championships.