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Abhishek Sharma SHARES insight on opening with Sanju Samson, says, Having him feels like...

Abhishek Sharma SHARES insight on opening with Sanju Samson, says, ‘Having him feels like…’

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's 98-run opening partnership helped India post 255 and secure a commanding win, with Abhishek praising Samson's composure and support.

Abhishek Sharma SHARES insight on opening with Sanju Samson (Source: IANS)

In the T20 World Cup 2026 final, India’s opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson delivered a brilliant performance as the pair stitched together 98 runs partnership helping India post a massive total of 255 and clinch a convincing victory.

Reflecting on their partnership, Abhishek said that having Sanju at the crease feels like having someone constantly by his side. “Sanju bhai (brother) is a very composed and mature player, and people love him dearly. When you have a player like him in the team, you feel as though there is always someone standing right there with you. That is why Sanju has always been by my side.”

Abhishek spoke about his camaraderie with Sanju Samson

Abhishek Sharma, who hails from Punjab, and Sanju Samson, from Kerala, form a unique opening duo. Abhishek also mentioned that Samson has a deep affection for Punjab, highlighting the camaraderie between the two players. “During matches, I speak to him in Punjabi, and he responds in Punjabi as well. It is a lot of fun playing alongside him.”

Abhishek had a shaky start to the T20 World Cup 2026 as he registered three consecutive ducks, and scored only in the fourth game. Despite a largely quiet tournament, he delivered a sensational performance in the final, blasting 52 runs off just 21 balls.

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Alongside Abhishek, Sanju Samson played an impactful knock for India, scoring 89 runs. India posted a massive total of 255 runs against New Zealand and secured a commanding 96-run victory. With this win, Team India scripted history and became the first team in the world to win the T20 World Cup for record three times.

Samson described his partnership with Abhishek as “Fire and Fire”

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson said that he has enjoyed opening with Abhishek Sharma since 2024 and is well aware of their combined potential. In the interview, Samson added that their strong friendship, both on and off the field, makes their partnership on the pitch smooth and effortless.

“We are not ice and fire, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do. We have that kind of combination going. We have done this since 2024, we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle. Everything comes pretty naturally to us, so we do not complicate it. He asks me, ‘How is the ball coming?’ I tell him that the ball is coming normally, hit it for a six. It is really simple with him. Abhishek is very brave and collected, I love his character. I really love the partnership with him on and off the field,” Sanju Samson said at the India Today Conclave.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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