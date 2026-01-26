Home

Abhishek Sharma THREATENS Yuvraj Singh’s record after stunning 14-ball fifty, says, ‘You never know…’

Star India cricketer Abhishek Sharma opens up on missing Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball after playing an explosive knock in the third T20I match against New Zealand.

New Delhi: Abhishek Sharma created havoc in the third T20 against New Zealand in the Barabati Stadium in Guwahati. His explosive innings of 68 runs off just 20 balls guided India to chase down the target of 154 runs in just 10 overs.

Abhishek Sharma smashed fours and sixes, batting at a strike rate of 340. He scored his half-century in just 14 balls, which was the second fastest T20 International fifty by an Indian. The fastest T20 International half-century (among full member nations) belongs to Yuvraj Singh, who achieved this feat in 12 balls against England in 2007.

Abhishek Sharma on Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball fifty record

After the match, Abhishek Sharma opened up on Yuvraj Singh’s record, saying that while it seemed almost impossible to break, any batsman could still achieve it.

“Breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record for the fastest T20 half-century is more than impossible for anyone, but still, you never know. Any batsman can do it. I think all the batsmen are playing very well in this series. This series is going to be fun.” Abhishek said

After Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting, Yuvraj Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Still couldn’t score 50 in 12 balls, could you? Well played – keep playing well!”

Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? 🤪 Well played – keep going strong! 💪🏻 @OfficialAbhi04 #IndVSNz pic.twitter.com/6MQe1p6sx4 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2026

India chased down the total in just 10 overs

Speaking about the match, India won the match in just 60 balls. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, New Zealand posted a total of 153 for 9. In reply, India chased down the target in only 10 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 102-run stand off 40 balls between Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek remained not out on 68 from 20 deliveries, which featured five sixes and seven fours, while Suryakumar chipped in with an unbeaten 57 off 26 balls, smashing nine boundaries.

Abhishek also reflected on his match-winning knock

Speaking about his brilliant innings after the match, Abhishek said, “This is what the team wants from me, and I want to do it every time. But obviously, it’s not easy to do it every time, but I think it all depends on the mental aspect and the dressing room atmosphere as well.” Abhishek said

“I wouldn’t say I want to hit a six off the first ball. It’s just my natural instinct between the wickets. I think about the bowler, what kind of ball he might bowl if he wants to get me out on the first ball. That’s always in my mind, and I just want to play accordingly.” he further said

Reflecting on his footwork, Abhishek said “If you observe carefully, it all depends on the field placement. If there are no fielders on the leg side, I never move forward on that side. When I get a little bit of room for myself, I have the entire ground on the off side. That’s always in my mind. I just want to play according to the field.”

