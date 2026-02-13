Home

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi to Jasprit Bumrah vs Babar Azam: Top face-offs that make India vs Pakistan match more interesting

The key face-offs that make the India vs Pakistan match more intense in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out in this story.

Top face-offs in India vs Pakistan match

Team India will play their third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 15.

However, let’s discuss the probable face-offs between India and Pakistan’s key players in the upcoming clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

1. Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi:

The first interesting battle we might see in the India vs Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup 2026 would be between Indian star batter Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. This is one of the biggest face-offs and is even more interesting because the last time, we witnessed some heated moments between both players. Not only this, Abhishek and Shaheen delivered impressive performances for their respective teams.

However, Abhishek Sharma’s attacking approach will make this contest more interesting. Pakistan’s main aim would be how to stop Abhishek Sharma.

2. Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah:

One of the most exciting battles in the India vs Pakistan match will be between star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan batter Babar Azam. Both of them are key players for their teams. Speaking about their overall stats in T20Is, Babar Azam has faced 14 deliveries from Bumrah and scored 14 runs, with two fours, and has also been dismissed once.

This time, it will be even more crazy and exciting to see how Babar Azam handles Jasprit Bumrah’s different variations and brilliant yorkers.

3. Tilak Varma vs Naseem Shah:

Another important battle we might see is between star batter Tilak Varma and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. This face-off will be interesting, as Tilak Varma’s great approach while batting could become the X-factor for the Indian team. However, Naseem Shah, who is known for his impressive bowling and unique variations, might challenge Tilak’s consistency and form.

4. Suryakumar Yadav vs Usman Tariq:

The next biggest battle on the list is between SKY, India’s explosive captain in top form, and Pakistan’s tall mystery off-spinner Usman Tariq, known for his signature dramatic pause and slingy action. Tariq’s rhythm-disrupting delivery control could trouble SKY in the middle overs, but Surya’s quick feet, 360° shots, and mastery against spin give him the clear edge to dominate the Pakistan spinner.

5. Hardik Pandya vs Shadab Khan:

The next biggest battle we might see in the India vs Pakistan match will be between star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Pakistan star spinner Shadab Khan. Hardik’s all-round impact and big-hitting ability against spin could target Pakistan’s middle-overs control. Shadab’s leg-spin and mystery deliveries on a turning Colombo pitch might challenge India’s middle order — spin battles often decide T20 games here.

