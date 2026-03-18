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Abrar Ahmed breaks silence on backlash over Sunrisers Leeds signing in The Hundred, says...

Abrar Ahmed breaks silence on backlash over Sunrisers Leeds signing in The Hundred, says…

Abrar Ahmed opens on being signed by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred. Take a look and read the full story.

Abrar Ahmed reacts to criticism after signing with Sunrisers Leeds

Star IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran is facing heavy hate and criticism after acquiring a Pakistani cricketer in her team, Sunrisers Leeds, in The Hundred.

Kavya Maran buys Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed for Sunrisers Leeds

However, she bought Pakistan star player Abrar Ahmed in her squad for £190,000 in the recent auction. The team is Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. After this move, team management and owners face heavy criticism. Even though, the Indian cricket experts and legends also took a dig at this step taken by Kavya Maran.

Abrar Ahmed’s reacts to controversial signing

Speaking about Pakistan player, Abrar Ahmed, who was signed in this deal by Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds, was not worried about any backlash or criticism. According to the reports by Telecom Asia Sport, Abrar is staying calm and not paying attention to hate.

On this controversy, Pakistan Cricket Board and Abrar Ahmed have not reacted yet. According to sources, there is no major concern, as the matter is between the England and Wales Cricket Board and the franchise.

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Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources told www.telecomasia.net. “The noise on Abrar’s signing is not unexpected, but he is not losing sleep over the uproar.”

“Abrar registered for The Hundred as he is ready to ply his trade in the leagues around the world and was signed as one of the top three bowlers in T20I rankings, which is well deserved,” the report added.

Daniel Vettori backs Sunrisers Leeds’ decision to sign Abrar

“The coach of Sunrisers Leeds, Daniel Vettori, conveyed the signing to Abrar and advised him to be in touch and prepared to give his best,” the sources concluded.

Former New Zealand player and coach of the Sunrisers Leeds, Daniel Vettori also backed their stint to buy Abrar Ahmed, “Once we missed out on Adil Rashid [to Southern Brave], who was a priority early on, then we obviously jumped into the overseas spinner. There were four or five guys that we were looking at, and Abrar was one of them. Very pleased to get him,”

Sunil Gavaskar criticises decision to sign Abrar Ahmed

Former Indian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, Suni Gavaskar also reacted to this major step taken by Kavya Maran. Gavaskar stated this deal as supporting Pakistan military.

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