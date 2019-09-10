After the Indian team’s exit from the semi-final in this year’s ICC World Cup, widespread rumours did the rounds that the dressing room was divided into two sections. It was stated that the relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has soured and the influence was felt by everyone in the team.

However, speaking to Gulf News, head coach Ravi Shastri quashed off all the rumours and termed them as “absolute nonsense”. “Listen, I have been around the dressing room for the last five years. I have seen how the boys have played and how they have complimented the team and know their work ethics. I feel it is absolute nonsense,” Shastri was quoted as saying to the Dubai-based daily.

Shastri, who is serving his fourth tenure in the support staff of senior men’s national cricket team, clarified that the players would not have played the way they have been playing had there been any rift between them.

He added, “I have been there with them and I know the way they play. If that was the case why would Rohit get five hundreds in the World Cup? Why would Virat do what he is doing? How would they have partnerships together?”

The World Cup in England saw Rohit Sharma scoring five centuries which is the most by an Indian in the multi-nation tournament. Though Kohli failed to produce a three-figure score, he was consistent throughout the tournament with five consecutive half-centuries.

However, after India’s shock exit against New Zealand in the semi-final, rumours and speculations took over. It was believed that the captain and the vice-captain were not happy around each other and thus the dressing room witnessed a division.

But, before leaving for the recently-concluded West Indies tour, even Kohli had rubbished all the rumours and expressed his astonishment over these talks. Kohli lashed out, “In my opinion it’s baffling to be honest. It’s absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is ‘aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)’,