Abu Dhabi GP Live Streaming, F1 Race Live Today Updates

It has all boiled down to this, with a F1 World Championship title at stake – Lewis Hamilton versus Max Verstappen will clash for the one final time in the 2021 edition of Formula One in the starry lights of the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. This can easily be counted among the most intense title decider in the sport’s history. Red Bull’s ace Verstappen will start the race from pole position after topping Saturday’s qualifying, with his title rival Hamilton lining up alongside him in second. The Dutchman clocked a brilliant 1m22.109s on his first run to take a , with Hamilton 0.371s off the pace to end up second with Lando Norris a surprise third place. For the summit clash, Verstappen has opted for the soft tyres, while Hamilton will set the track on fire in the mediums. Since the pair first went wheel to wheel at the opening Bahrain Grand Prix right up until last week’s drama in Saudi Arabia, they’ve traded fastest laps, pole positions, victories and the title lead multiple times.Also Read - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen Outpaces Lewis Hamilton to Take Pole Position in Title-Decider at Yas Marina Circuit

History will be on the line on Sunday for both these drivers. Hamilton, the winner of four straight F1 World Championship titles, is within reach of breaking a tie with the legendary Michael Schumacher for a record eighth F1 Championship. On the other hand, Verstappen, winner of a series-best nine races this F1 season (in 2021), is looking to rewrite history by becoming the first Dutch world champion. Here is a look at how to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race in India, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live streaming details. Also Read - Manchester United vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch MUN vs NOR Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

