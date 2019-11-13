T10 League 2019 Abu Dhabi Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venue Details, Team List, Full Player List And Live Streaming Details: Since its launch to sellout crowds in Sharjah in 2017, the rise of the T10 League, the world’s only International T10 Franchise League, has been exponential. Sanctioned by the ICC and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board, each year, the league’s duration, teams, international stars, broadcasters and fan base has increased. The League’s third season will start of November 15 and the final will be played on November 24. The brainchild of billionaire businessman, Shaji Ul Mulk, the T10’s draw is its unique format; 10 overs, 90 minutes of fast paced ‘cricketainment’ – a new, short, high energy format loved by global audiences and international cricket stars alike. Now the third most watched league in the world with a global audience of over 100 million, in Season 3, the T10 League will become unmissable as it becomes the newest official national sports asset of the UAE. A five year partnership with Abu Dhabi government will see Abu Dhabi become the new home of T10 cricket as it welcomes bigger international stars, a wider audience, increased broadcasters and an even greater fan experience.

2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League Full Schedule:

Nov 15, Fri

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, 1st Match, Group B – 6:00 PM

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls, 2nd Match, Group A – 8:15 PM

Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi, 3rd Match, Group B – 10:30 PM

Nov 16, Sat

Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, 4th Match, Group A – 5:00 PM

Delhi Bulls vs Karnataka Tuskers, 5th Match, Group A – 7:15 PM

Northern Warriors vs Qalandars, 6th Match, Group B – 9:30 PM

Nov 17, Sun

Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi, 7th Match, Group B – 5:00 PM

Bangla Tigers vs Karnataka Tuskers, 8th Match, Group A – 7:15 PM

Maratha Arabians vs Qalandars, 9th Match, Group B – 9:30 PM

Nov 18, Mon

Deccan Gladiators vs Karnataka Tuskers, 10th Match, Group A – 5:00 PM

Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi, 11th Match, Group B – 7:15 PM

Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, 12th Match, Group A – 9:30 PM

Nov 19, Tue

TBC vs TBC, 13th Match, Super League – 5:00 PM

TBC vs TBC, 14th Match, Super League – 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, 15th Match, Super League – 9:30 PM

Nov 20, Wed

TBC vs TBC, 16th Match, Super League – 5:00 PM

TBC vs TBC, 17th Match, Super League – 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, 18th Match, Super League – 9:30 PM

Nov 21, Thu

TBC vs TBC, 19th Match, Super League – 5:00 PM

TBC vs TBC, 20th Match, Super League – 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, 21st Match, Super League – 9:30 PM

Nov 22, Fri

TBC vs TBC, 22nd Match, Super League – 5:00 PM

TBC vs TBC, 23rd Match, Super League – 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, 24th Match, Super Leagu – 9:30 PM

Nov 23, Sat

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1- 5:00 PM

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator – 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2 – 9:30 PM

Nov 24, Sun

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off – 7:15 PM

TBC vs TBC, Final – 9:30 PM

2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League Teams and Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Moeen Ali (Icon Player), Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Luke Wright, Corey Anderson, Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Niroshan Dickwella, Richard Gleeson, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Hayden Walsh Jr. Alex Davies

Maratha Arabians: Yuvraj Singh (Icon Player), Chris Lynn, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Lasith Malinga, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Irfan, Dasun Shanaka, Chadwick Walton, Wanindu Hasaranga, James Fuller, Adam Lyth, Shiraz Ahmed, Mohammed Qasim, Nasir Aziz

Bangla Tigers: Thisara Perera (Icon Player, Captain), Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Yasir Ali, Robert Frylinck, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Qais Ahmad, James Faulkner, Chirag Suri, Junaid Siddique, Abu Hider, Arafat Sunny

Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (Icon Player, Captain), Anton Devcich, Ben Cutting, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Fawad Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Zahoor Khan, Asif Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mason Crane, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Imtiaz Ahmed

Qalanders: Shahid Afridi (Icon Player), Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Luke Ronchi, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Phil Salt, Imran Nazir, Maaz Khan, Majid Ali, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Dilbar Hussain

Delhi Bulls: Eoin Morgan (Icon Player, Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Zaheer Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Kusal Perera, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Hasnain, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Tobias Visee, Paul Stirling

Northern Warriors: Darren Sammy (Icon Player, Captain), Andre Russell, Wahab Riaz, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Green, Sam Billings, Pravin Tambe, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Sikandar Raza, Ansh Tandon, Amir Hayat, Mark Deyal, George Munsey, Karim Janat

Karnataka Tuskers: Hashim Amla (Icon Player, Captain), Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Evin Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Johnson Charles, Ross Whiteley, Fabian Allen, Shapoor Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Asif Mumtaz, Marlon Samuels, Nathan Rimmington, Shafiqullah

T10 CRICKET LEAGUE 2019: LIVE STREAMING & TV CHANNEL, ABU DHABI T10 LEAGUE LIVE TELECAST, BROADCASTING RIGHTS

Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 to broadcast live coverage of T10 Cricket League 2019 (Abu Dhabi T10) in India and its subcontinent (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan) countries; all matches streamed live in the Indian subcontinent on SonyLiv (Website, App). Reliance Jio Infocomm has signed a two-year deal with T10 Sports Management to live stream the Abu Dhabi T10 League to its 330 million Indian subscribers on its JioTV platform. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) already has television and digital rights for the league and Reliance Jio will air Sony LIV’s feed on its service.