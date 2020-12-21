Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to start on January 28 and the final would be played on February 6. From Chris Gayle to Shahid Afridi, some of the biggest names in the world of cricket will feature in the eight-team tournament. All matches would be played at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Also Read - IPL 2021: Eight-Team Tournament Likely, No New Franchises | Report

QUOTES

Chris Gayle Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Yuvraj Singh to Sreesanth, Players to Watch Out From From Upcoming Domestic Tournament

“The shorter the format, the more exciting the game becomes. I can’t wait to play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium again, watch out Abu Dhabi – a Gayle storm is coming,” said Gayle in a statement. Also Read - NZ vs Pak 2nd T20I: Sarfaraz Ahmed Should be Made Captain, Fans Demand on Twitter After New Zealand Beat Pakistan

Shahid Afridi

“I look forward to coming back to the Abu Dhabi T10 and playing in one most stunning stadiums in the world” said Afridi.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council

“Although we have hosted numerous local and international cricket events in the past, our commitment to host the second season of Abu Dhabi T10 enhances our gold star portfolio of world-class destination sporting events. It builds upon and expands our profile for bringing together the top athletes in world sport and offering elite competition and unparalleled entertainment value,” said Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Abu Dhabi T10 Live Streaming

Live streaming of the matches can be done on FanCode.

Abu Dhabi T10 TV Broadcast

Fans in India and Pakistan can watch the live matches on Sony.

Abu Dhabi T10 Icon Players

Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Shoaib Malik, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine.

Abu Dhabi T10 Teams

Team Abu Dhabi, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Pune Devils, Maratha Arabians, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors

Abu Dhabi T10 Format

It is a 10-over per side format, where 45 minutes are allotted to bowl. A match lasts for 90 minutes and a Round-Robin system would be followed in the league stages.