Home

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7 Dates Announced; To Begin From November 28

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7 Dates Announced; To Begin From November 28

The Abu Dhabi T10 will return to the Zayed Cricket Stadium for its seventh season later this year, taking place from November 28- December 9.

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7 Dates Announced; To Begin From November 28

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi T10 will return to the Zayed Cricket Stadium for its seventh season later this year, taking place from November 28- December 9. The dates were confirmed just two months on from Deccan Gladiators sealing a second successive title to crown another thrilling edition of cricket’s fastest format.

“Together with our partners at Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, we made a strategic commitment in 2019 to develop and deliver a truly international cricketing spectacle to showcase the fantastic city of Abu Dhabi to the wider world. The 2022 edition delivered our strongest player field to date and another imperious season of domestic and international spectator and viewership interest,” said Matt Boucher, CEO – Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.

You may like to read

“We remain steadfast in our ambitions and look forward to delivering another innovative and creative event for world cricket, while further consolidating Abu Dhabi’s status as a world-class destination for the hosting of international sport.”

“Last year’s Abu Dhabi T10 was the perfect mixture of cricket and entertainment,” said T10 League Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk.

“That came on the back of yet more expansion for the league as we introduced two new teams from the USA to the fold and, once again, welcomed some of the best players and coaches on the planet to the tournament. With the announcement of the upcoming dates for Season 7, we are looking forward to building on another successful year with an even bigger edition in 2023.”

General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board Mubashir Usmani said, “The Abu Dhabi T10 has established itself as an important fixture on the UAE Cricket calendar, and we extend our congratulations as they approach their 7th edition.”

“The T10 is an exciting format, one that provides our UAE players with a fantastic opportunity to continue growing their skill set, and we look forward to another world-class, highly engaging 12-day tournament. We wish the organisers, management, players, and the cricket-loving community an extremely enjoyable tournament.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.