Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast September 19

The wait finally comes to an end as we are hours away from the start of the brand new season of the Indian Premier League in UAE. Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on familiar foes Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 19). It is expected to be a high-intense clash as both sides match up well against each other and have proven matchwinners in their ranks. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tests Negative For COVID-19 Once, Another Test Awaits CSK Player

Weather Forecast

As expected, it is going to be a sunny day in Abu Dhabi with temperatures expected to go as high as 41 degree celsius but it will come down to around 31 degree in the evening. Indian cricketers who are used to such temperatures should get accustomed to it earlier than the overseas players. Also Read - MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19

Toss Report

It could be a win the toss and bat first kind of a scenario. That is because it is better to field in the evenings when it becomes a lot cooler compared to the day also the pitch gets slower as the match progresses, making run-making difficult. Targets in excess of 150 runs will be competitive and can well be defended at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Also Read - MI vs CSK 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 1 at Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Saturday, September 19

SQUADS

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.