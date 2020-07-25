AC Milan – who was a depleted unit for their Serie A clash against Atalanta managed to maintain their enviable unbeaten streak as they held Atalanta to a 1-1 draw on Friday night. Hakan Calhanoglu imperial free-kick in the 14th-minute got the ball rolling as it got Milan in the lead. Goalkeeper Gollin was completely caught off-guard and out of the goal. Also Read - PSG vs Saint-Etienne: Despite Kylian Mbappe's Injury, Neymar Scores as Paris Saint Germain Win French Cup

Gollin's opposite number Gianluigi Donnarumma – who was also wearing the captain's armband rose to the occasion as he saved an incredible penalty from Ruslan Malinovskyi to help The Rossoneri maintain the lead.

But the lead did not last long, as, at the stroke of halftime, Duvan Zapata got the equalizer to get Atalanta on level terms going into the break. It was a shot from the edge of the box that deflected through to Zapata, who brushed off the challenge of Calabria to slot under Donnarumma and level the game in the 34th-minute.

Atalanta started the second half on an attacking note and Milan were relieved to see a shot from De Roon deflected away for a corner in the opening eight minutes.

Atalanta came close to scoring on a number of occasions in the second half but the stars were not on their side as they could not find the back of the not as the game eventually ended in a draw. A result that would make AC Milan happy.

With 60 points from 36 matches, Milan is on the sixth spot in the points table, whereas Atalanta are placed second, behind table-toppers Juventus with 75 points from 36 games.