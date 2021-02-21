AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Serie A in India

In the mega encounter, AC Milan will lock horns against arch-rivals Inter Milan in Series A. AC Milan are back to their glory days as they have played some dominant football this season with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on their side. The Swedish legend has changed the mentality of the side and make them title contenders. Milan are currently at the second spot on the points table and a win over their rivals will help them reclaim the top position. Meanwhile, Inter have played to their full potential this season and are the table leaders. Both teams have won 15 matches out of their 22 and this match will be crucial for the title race. Ahead of the mega encounter Inter manager Antonio Conte said “It’s a different derby to those of previous years because it’s a top-of-the-table game. We’re talking about two teams that are almost on a par with each other at the top of the table.“I think it’s a great satisfaction for Milan to have this kind of match with this kind of stake. We know very well that you have to win the derby for a matter of pride and for the table. I start from the assumption that you must always work with the right strength and determination.” Here are the details of when and where to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live Serie A match. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Score as Juventus Suffer 1-0 Defeat to Napoli in Serie A

Live Streaming Serie A Milan Derby – AC Milan vs Inter Milan in India

When is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will take place on Sunday, February 21. Also Read - NAP vs JUV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Serie A: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Napoli vs Juventus on February 13, Saturday

What are the timings of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will start at 07:30 PM IST. Also Read - Juventus vs AS Roma: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Andrea Pirlo's Side Win 2-0 to go Third in Serie A Tally

Where is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match being played?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be played at the San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.