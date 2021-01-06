AC Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming Serie A in India

In the mega encounter, AC Milan will host Juventus in Serie A contest. Juventus are going through a rough patch in the league and have failed to grab some crucial points in the last couple of games. Andrea Pirlo's tactics are not favouring Juve in some of the games. The win in their last match will surely boost their confidence for the Milan clash. The positive point for Juventus is their in-form forward Cristiano Ronaldo. On the other hand, Milan has been consistent this season and are at the top spot on the points table with eleven wins out of their 15 games. Milan will miss the services of their key player Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the crucial clash. Ahead of the crucial clash Juventus's head coach Pirlo talked about the Milan-Juventus rivalry. "Tomorrow will be a special evening for me, having experienced many memories with Milan," Pirlo told a news conference. "It was wonderful as a player; I think it will be the same as a coach. "We know the importance of this match. Milan-Juventus always was fascinating as a player and will be as a coach. We'll do our best, but I don't think it's decisive for the rest of the championship." Here are the details of when and where to watch AC Milan vs Juventus live football match online in India.

When is the AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will take place on Thursday, January 7. Also Read - Premier League 2018-19, Newcastle United vs Manchester United Live Streaming in India - Preview, Team News, Timing IST, When And Where to Watch Online

What are the timings of AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will start at 01.15 AM IST. Also Read - Oman vs India Live Football Match Highlights - Gritty India Thwarts Oman to a Goalless Draw in Friendly Clash

Where is the AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match being played?

The AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will be played at the San Siro.

Which TV channel will broadcast the AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match?

The AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.