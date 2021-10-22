ACA vs DEK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Corfu

Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Corfu- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs DEK Today's ACA vs DEK at Marina Cricket Ground: In match no. 17 and 18 of ECS T10 Corfu tournament, Athens Cricket Academy will take on Dekathlon CC at the Marina Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Corfu ACA vs DEK match will start at 1 PM IST – October 22. Athens Cricket Academy are placed at second spot in the ECS T10 Corfu points table and have won 4 out of the 6 matches that they have played. In their previous clash, Athens Cricket Academy defeated Kallithea Sixers Athens by 7 wickets. On the other hand, the Dekathlon outfit are placed at 4th place in the points table. In their previous battle, Dekathlon defeated the Kallithea Sixers Athens team by 5 wickets. Here is the ECS T10 Corfu Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ACA vs DEK Dream11 Team Prediction, ACA vs DEK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ACA vs DEK Probable XIs ECS T10 Corfu, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Athens Cricket Academy vs Dekathlon CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Corfu.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Corfu toss between Athens Cricket Academy and Dekathlon CC (Match 17 and 18) will take place at 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 1 PM and 3 PM IST.

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground.

ACA vs DEK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ramzan Muhammed

Batsmen – Zain Ali Haidar (VC), Ali Muaaz, Razwan Ali, Amarpreet Mehmi

All-rounders – Qasir Amin (C), Muhammad Tahir, Akif Khan

Bowlers – Zubair Ashraf, Muhammad Arfan, Hasan Amigudin Tutul

ACA vs DEK Probable Playing XIs

Athens Cricket Academy: Zain Ali Haider, Saleem Mahar, Qasir Amin, Abdul Hayee Abid, Waheel Akbar, Humayun Safdar, Zaryab Abbas, Akif Khan, Muhammad Tahir, Zubair Ashraf, Muhammad Arfan.

Dekathlon CC: Tahir Ali, Razwan Ali, Amarpreet Mehmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Bilal Ghulam, Ali Muaaz, Abbas Anjum, Shahbaz Akram, Aman Shah, Hasan Amigudin, Thomas Zotos.

ACA vs DEK Squads

Athens Cricket Academy: Akif Khan, Abdul Hayee Abid, Saleem Mahar (C/wk), Qasir Amin, Muhammad Arfan, Humayun Safdar, Zubair Ashraf, Zaryab Abbas, Waheed Akbar, Zain Ali Haidar, Muhammad Tahir, Umair Abbas, Ali Shah.

Dekathlon CC: Abbas Anjum, Shahbaz Akram, Aman Shah (C), Amarpreet Mehmi, Bilal Ghulam, Hasan Tutul, Ali Muaaz, Tahir Ali (wk), Ramzan Muhammed, Razwan Ali, Thomas Zotos, Zubair Khan, Mohsin Ali.

