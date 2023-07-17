Home

India A vs Nepal: Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report Of Match

India A and Nepal A will lock horns against each other in the upcoming match of the ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023. Take a look at the Dream11 team prediction, full squads and more details for the match.

India A and Nepal A will square off against each other on July 17. (Credits: Instagram)

India A and Nepal will face each other in an Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match today. The game is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. With only one match played so far in the competition, India A have two points to their name. They secured a resounding victory against UAE A in their previous fixture. India A currently hold the top spot in Group B standings. In their first match of the competition, the team restricted UAE A to 175 runs. Skipper Yash Dhull played a terrific knock of unbeaten knock of 108 runs to earn an emphatic eight-wicket victory for his side.

Nepal, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their last match. They are right now placed in third position on the Group B points table. In their tournament opener, Nepal had to suffer a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan A.

Fans excited for this thrilling encounter should go through the Dream11, full squads and pitch report for the match.

India A vs Nepal: Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yash Dhull

Vice Captain: Harshit Rana

Wicket-Keeper: Arjun Saud

Batters: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sai Sudarshan, N Jose, Yash Dhull

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: M Suthar, S Kami, Gulsan Jha, Harshit Rana

India A vs Nepal: Probable Playing XI

India A: Sai Sudharsan, R Parag, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, DC Jurel (wk), H Rana, Akash Singh

Nepal A: Rohit Kumar Paudel (C), B Sharki, K Bhurtel, Pratis GC, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi

India A vs Nepal: Full Squads

India A: Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudarshan, Prabhsimran Singh, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Yuvrajsinh Dodhiya

Nepal A: Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aasif Sheikh, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kishore Mahato, Kushal Malla, Surya Tamang, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Dev Khanal, Gulsan Jha, Shyam Dhakal

India A vs Nepal Pitch Report:

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will be beneficial for spinners. The pitch may provide turn and bounce, making it difficult for batters to score runs. Batters with good technique and a solid defense will have the best chance of scoring well. The team that wins the toss may want to bat first, as the average first innings total at this ground is 215.

