Home

Sports

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Defending Champions India Take On Pakistan On December 10, Eye Ninth Title

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Defending Champions India Take On Pakistan On December 10, Eye Ninth Title

India are the most successful side in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup, having won the title eight times.

Uday Saharan will lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Instagram)

Dubai: India will taking on Pakistan on December 10 in the upcoming ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament, the fixtures of which was announced on Wednesday. Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event which is being hosted by Emirates Cricket Board in Dubai. Defending champions India start their campaign against Afghanistan on December 8.

Trending Now

Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match of the opening day. The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

You may like to read

The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on December 15. The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 17.

All group matches and semi-finals will be played at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 and 2. All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 AM local time (11 AM IST). Meanwhile, India will be led by Uday Saharan while Saumy Kumar Pandey to be his deputy.

The Men in Blue are the most successful side in the history of the event with eight titles to their name. The BCCI has named a 15-member squad and three standby players. Four additional reserve players have also been named. However, they will not travel with the side.

India U-19 squad: Uday Saharan (captain), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vice-captain), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Dhanush Gowda, Avinash Rao (wk), M Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Aardhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Standby Players: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohammed Amaan.

Reserve Players: Digvijay Patim Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.