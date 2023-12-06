Home

ACC U-19 Asia Cup: Full Schedule, Teams, Match Timings, When And Where To Watch Matches Live For FREE

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to host the 10th edition of the U19 Asia Cup in 2023. The league will be played in a 50-over format. All matches will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time.

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to host the 10th edition of the U19 Asia Cup in 2023. The tournament will be played in the 50-over format. The massive event will begin on Friday, December 8th. However, the prestigious league will be hosted in Dubai, where the previous edition was hosted.

A total of three venues have been allotted for the tournament. The ICC Academy Oval-1, ICC Academy Oval-2, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host all the games of the campaign.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday, December 17. The eight teams participating in the tournament are divided into two groups of four each. All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time.

List of all teams participating in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Nepal

UAE

Japan

How many groups are there in the U19 Asia Cup?

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each.

Group A

India Pakistan Nepal Afghanistan

Group B

Sri Lanka Bangladesh United Arab Emirates Japan

U19 Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule

8 December: India vs Afghanistan, ICC Academy Oval 1

Pakistan vs Nepal, ICC Academy Oval 2

9 December: Bangladesh vs UAE, ICC Academy Oval 1

Sri Lanka vs Japan, ICC Academy Oval 2

10 December: India vs Pakistan, ICC Academy Oval 1

Afghanistan vs Nepal, ICC Academy Oval 2

11 December: Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC Academy Oval 1

Bangladesh vs Japan, ICC Academy Oval 2

12 December: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Academy Oval 1

India vs Nepal, ICC Academy Oval 2

13 December: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Academy Oval 1

UAE vs Japan, ICC Academy Oval 2

15 December: Semi-Final 1, ICC Academy Oval 1

Semi-Final 2, ICC Academy Oval 2

17 December: Final, Dubai International Stadium

How can fans watch the live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup 2023 tournament?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 tournament on the ACC’s official YouTube channel. The link for the channel is https://www.youtube.com/@AsianCricketCouncilTV

Full Squads for the U19 Asia Cup 2023 teams

Afghanistan U19: Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalil Ahmad

Bangladesh U19: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ahrar Amin, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Rohanat, Doullah Borson, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Boranno Mohammad Iqbal Hasanemon, Ariful Islam, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Maruf Mridha, Mohammad Rafiuzzaman Rafi, Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Wasi Siddiquee

India U19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda

Japan U19: Koji Hardgrave -Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford (vc), Chihaya Arakawa, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Charles Hinze, Hirotake Kakinuma, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Timothy Moore, Tomo Rear, Aarav Tiwari, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake

Nepal U19: Dev Khanal (c), Dipesh Kandel, Uttam Thapa Magar, Dipak Dumre, Aakash Chand, Bishal KC, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Bipin Rawal, Gulshan Jha, Hemant Dhami, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Tripathi, Arjun Kumal, Deepak Bohara

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (c), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain

Sri Lanka U19: Sineth Jayawardene (c), Malsha Tharupath, Pulindu Perera, Rusanda Gamage, Ravishan Nethsara, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Ruvishan Perera, Vihas Thewmika, Duvindu Ranatunga, Hirun Kapurubandara, Dinuka Thennakoon

United Arab Emirates U19: Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ayman Ahamed Shakeel Ahamed, Ammar Badami, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Maroof Merchant, Dhruv Parashar, Hardik Pai, Akshat Rai, Yayin Kiran Rai, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Harshit Seth, Harit Shetty, Shrey Sethi, Tanish Suri

