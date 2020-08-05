ACC vs MAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Ariana Cricket Club vs Malmo Cricket Club, 11th T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ACC vs MAL at Limhamnsfaltet: In the eleventh match of the ECS T10-Malmo, Ariana Cricket Club will face Malmo Cricket Club. You can check the ACC vs MAL Dream11 here. Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Tips, Pakistan in England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints England vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Old Trafford, Manchester at 3:30 PM IST Wednesday August 5

The first day of the league ended with Malmohus and Karlskrona winning both of their matches to occupy the top-two slots respectively in the Group A standings. Malmo Kings won one of their two matches to be third while Evergreen and Helsinborg lost both their contests to be placed fourth and fifth respectively. Also Read - POR vs HOU Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20: Star Player, Fantasy Picks For Today's Basketball Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets Match at Walt Disney World Resort 6.30 AM IST August 5

European Cricket Series continues its run with the ECS T10-Malmo getting underway from August 3 in Malmo. A total of ten teams are taking part in the event with 25 matches across five days. The teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. Group A comprises Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club. Group B will include Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cricket Club. Also Read - SAC vs DAL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20 – Fantasy Tips For Today’s Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball Match, Starting 5s at HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando 12 AM IST August 5

All the matches will be played at Limhamnsfaltet in Malmo (Sweden).

Toss: The toss between Ariana Cricket Club and Malmo Cricket Club will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



ACC vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Bilal Zaigam (captain), Saqlain Karamat (vice-captain), Hammad Rafiq, Sanaullah Habibzai, Adsar Khan, Tarequllah Arab, Adam Ahmedzai, Mahmood Babar, Rajan Sharma, Dawood Shirzad

ACC vs MAL Squads

Ariana Cricket Club: Elias Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Sannaullah Mohib, Muhammad Atif, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Zaki Pashtoon, Mohammad Daoud, Wali Muhammad, Hamid Arabzai, Aryan Sarweri, Zalmay Daftani, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Hamed Arabzai, Adam Ahmedzai, Zamin Zazai, Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Wahid Sharifi, Ahmed Zadran

Malmo Cricket Club: Gurdev Singh, Sanaullah Habibzai, Tarequllah Arab, Pradeep Bharadwaj, Nikhil Mathur, Harris Aziz, Saad Mohammad, Hasan Zaigham, Hasan Cheema, Momin Khan, Yajran Mohammadi, Qaiser Munir, Muhammad Asif, Abdur Rahman Sudais, Zaker Taqawi, Saqlain Karamat, Bilal Zaigham, Sunny Sharma, Hammad Rafiq, Rajan Sharma

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ACC Dream11 Team/ MAL Dream11 Team/ Ariana Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Malmo Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.