ACC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction, KCA Club Championship T20 Fantasy Hints Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain – Athreya Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha 1.40 PM IST May 7, Sunday
TOSS – The KCA Club Championship T20 match toss between Athreya Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club will take place at 1.10 PM IST
Time – 1.40 PM IST, May 7, Sunday.
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.
ACC vs SWC Dream11 Team
Keeper – Ujwal Krishna-KU(vc)
Batsmen – Riya Basheer, TJ Aadidev, Vishnu Renjith-Menon
All-rounders – Joffin Jose, Aadithya Baiju, Mohmmed Anas(c)
Bowlers – K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu-TM, N Afrad, Basil Thampi
ACC vs SWC Probable Playing XIs
Athreya CC: Sreeraj R, Riya Basheer, TJ Aadidev, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Joffin Jose, Mohammed Anas, K Rojith, Jestin Thomas, Adithya K and K Adithyakrishnan.
Swantons CC: Abdul Farhan-TK, Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D(C), Preetish Pavan, Gowtham Mohan, Sreejith Sanjeev(wk), Appu Prakash, Basil Thampi, Akhil Sajeev, Vishnu P kumar, and N Afrad
