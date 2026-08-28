ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 begins today: Full schedule, squads, Live streaming, TV timing and all details

Here's the full schedule for the much-awaited tournament, the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story to find out all the details and updates regarding all the matches.

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Women's Asia Cup 2026 details

ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Eight teams, one cup. The cricket fans are ready to witness one more epic tournament as the women, who have shown impressive cricket gameplay in recent times, are ready to play one of the most important tournaments, which is the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

The tournament will begin from August 28 to September 13, this tournament will be played at one of the most fascinating venues, United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, all the matches will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in T20 format. All the matches will be played at 8:00 PM IST.

Each team will try to win this title. There are many teams on the list, like: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, China and the UAE.

Among all the participants, there are many teams who have won the Asia Cup. The most titles were won by Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, Team India. The Women in Blue also showed their best and reflected their team spirit, impressive performance and great mindset in the Asia Cup, that helped them to achieve many more titles in the tournament.

However, not only India, there are many more sides who also reflected their excellence in winning the Asia Cup, the first team is Sri Lanka, who are defending champions of the tournament. Meanwhile, there is also Bangladesh on the list, who won a title in the Women’s Asia Cup.

There are some teams as well on the list, who are still waiting for their maiden title in the tournament. The surprising name on the list is Team India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, who still haven’t lifted the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title.

Now, it’s time to find out about some of the important details for the upcoming tournament.

First, let’s know about the schedule for this highly-intense tournament. Here’s the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match schedule:

DAY GROUP TEAMS VENUE START TIME (IST) August 28 Friday Group A Thailand vs Hong Kong China Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM August 29 Saturday Group B Sri Lanka vs UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM August 30 Sunday Group A India vs Thailand Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM August 31 Monday Group B Bangladesh vs Indonesia Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 1 Tuesday Group A Pakistan vs Thailand Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 2 Wednesday Group B Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 3 Thursday Group A India vs Hong Kong China Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 4 Friday Group B UAE vs Indonesia Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 5 Saturday Group A India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 6 Sunday Group B Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 7 Monday Group A Pakistan vs Hong Kong China Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 8 Tuesday Group B Bangladesh vs UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 10 Thursday Semifinal 1 A1 vs B2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 11 Friday Semifinal 2 A2 vs B1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM September 13 Sunday Final Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 08:00 PM

As we’ve mentioned that there are eight teams competing in the tournament. All the teams will be divided into two groups:

Women’s Asia Cup Group Stage:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand, Hong Kong China

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, UAE

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar, Shadaf Shamas.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin.

Indonesia: Nanda Sakarini (C), Kadek Winda Prastini, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Wesika Ratna Dewi, Rada Rani, Desi Wulandari, Putri Suwandewi, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Derni Bangi, Dara Agung Laksmi, Lie Qiao, Maria Corazon Wombaki, Sofia Velic.

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.

Hong Kong China: Natasha Miles (C), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani.

UAE: Esha Oza (C), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, Vaishnave Mahesh.