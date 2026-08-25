ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Nothing can match PRESSURE of India vs Pakistan match, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will face Pakistan in ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 match in Dubai on September 5.

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Harmanpreet Kaur and Team India will face Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2026 match on September 5. (Photo: IANS)

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and Team India are getting ready to win back the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title when the tournament gets underway in Dubai on Friday, August 28. India are the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup with seven title wins but the last one came in T20 format back in 2022.

The Women’s Asia Cup will be held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13. India clubbed in Group A along side arch-rivals Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong. One of the biggest games in the tournament will be clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which will take place in Dubai on September 5.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that the pressure of an India vs Pakistan game on the cricket field is unmatched. “No doubt it’s a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things. We keep playing international cricket but the amount of pressure in an IND vs PAK match, that kind of pressure you don’t feel anywhere else. In fact you might play many big matches but you don’t feel that kind of pressure,” Harmanpreet Kaur was quoted as saying in an exclusive interview on Sony Sports Network’s ‘Extra Innings’ show.

“Somewhere we know every Indian is watching, not only cricket fans but every Indian is watching because that match is so important for all of us. I think as a captain and as a player I try to keep things very simple, very easy. Only focus on cricket, focus on our aims, focus on our routines because when you follow your routines you will always get the results.

“So I think, results comes later but before that, every moment, whatever things we need to do, it’s better to focus on those other than just putting pressure that you have to win the match. The idea always is not to think to far into the future but be in the present and try to give your best. Whatever the demand is from the team, make our gameplan accordingly,” Harmanpreet Kaur added.

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 4216 runs in 202 T20 matches so far at an average of 30.33 with 1 hundred and 18 fifties to her name. One of India’s toughest challenges could be against defending champions Sri Lanka.

“I think the biggest challenge is when you have the ‘good team’ tag , playing for those expectations is in itself a very big challenge because we know we dominate Asian cricket and it’s very important to play every match with that domination.

“And along with that, we cannot take any team lightly and I am sure the other teams will also be preparing very strongly for this tournament because this is not lesser than any World Cup. I think to prepare for that and to play as per your expectations is going to be very challenging and hopefully we will give our best,” Harmanpreet added.

After the Asia Cup 2026, India women cricket team will head to Aichi-Nagoya in Japan to defend their gold medal in the Asian Games 2026.

“Yes definitely, last time we had played very dominating cricket and one-sided contests so there will be expectations from us to play that kind of cricket again. I’m sure the country is looking forward that one gold medal is coming from cricket, so I know pressure is going to be there but at the same time as I mentioned earlier that focusing on your job and how to achieve that job is more important. So, preparations are going very good, everyone looks focused, fitness camps and training camps are going really good so hopefully we will dominate again,” Harmanpreet Kaur said about the challenge in Asian Games 2026.