ACC Women’s Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana achieves MASSIVE record against Thailand, becomes batter with…

Smriti Mandhana achieved a major milestone during India’s Asia Cup 2026 clash against Thailand, moving ahead of a New Zealand great.

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Smriti Mandhana celebrates after surpassing Suzie Bates in women’s international cricket. (Photo: IANS)

Smriti Mandhana created history during India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Thailand in Dubai on Sunday. The left-hander overtook New Zealand’s Suzie Bates to become the second-highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

Mandhana needed just four runs to go past Bates. She reached the milestone quickly, hitting Thailand spinner Phannita Maya for a four off the second ball of India’s innings.

She scored 19 runs off 10 balls before being run out on the final ball of the third over. Mandhana now has 10,856 runs in women’s international cricket.

Mithali Raj continues to lead the run-scoring charts

Former India captain Mithali Raj remains at the top with 10,868 runs. Mandhana has moved into second place, while Bates has dropped to third.

Mandhana is already India’s highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is. She now needs 13 more runs to surpass Mithali and become the all-time leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

Shafali Verma helps India post 159

Despite Mandhana’s early dismissal, India made a solid start. She and Shafali Verma added 38 runs for the first wicket in just three overs.

Shafali top-scored with 64, while debutant Pratika Rawal contributed 22. Lower-order batter Kranti Gaud remained unbeaten on 15 as India finished on 159 for 9 in 20 overs.

Suleeporn Laomi was the pick of the Thailand bowlers, finishing with figures of 3 for 26.

Pratika Rawal makes T20I debut

India handed Pratika Rawal her T20I debut. The all-rounder came into the squad as a replacement for Jemimah Rodrigues, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Pratika already has experience in ODIs and Tests.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about the decision and the team’s approach.

“We also thought of bowling first, but batting first is also not a problem. It is our first match in Dubai. Rather than keeping a lot of things in mind, it’s about going out there and giving our best.

“Today Pratika is making her debut because Jemi is not there. Playing good cricket is what we want to do. We have spoken about being ruthless and this is an important tournament for us,” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Thailand were led by Thipatcha Putthawong in the absence of regular captain Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who is injured. They chose to bowl first.

“We are going to bowl first. Nothing more than 170 (to keep India to). Yes, we are excited (to play against India).”

Deepti Sharma reaches 150 T20I appearances

The match also marked a special milestone for Deepti Sharma. The off-spin bowling all-rounder played her 150th T20I, becoming only the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur (202) and Smriti Mandhana (171) to reach the landmark.

Globally, she became the 12th player in women’s cricket to feature in 150 T20Is.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma.

Thailand: Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong (captain), Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannaphat Chaihan, Naomi Hamilton.

Brief Scores

India: 159/9 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Pratika Rawal 22, Smriti Mandhana 19; Suleeporn Laomi 3/26, Sunida Chaturongrattana 2/31)

Thailand: Yet to bat