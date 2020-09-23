ACCA vs ALV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Amigos CC Ansiao vs Alvalade CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s ACCA vs ALV Match 11 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the third match today, Amigos CC Ansiao will take the field against Alvalade CC at 5:00 pm IST. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

Malo CC Vilamoura were leading the standings after the end of day 2 with three wins from as many matches followed by Oerias CC who have two wins from three matches at No. 2 and Amigos CC Ansiao complete the top-three with one win and a defeat from two matches. Also Read - OEI vs ALV Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC T10 2nd Semifinal at Cartaxo Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST September 25 Friday

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday). Also Read - BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 22 Between Bokaro Blasters And Dumka Daredevils Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Friday September 25

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Like Tuesday, four matches will be played today as well:-

September 23 Schedule

#Match 9, Alvalade CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 10, Rossio CC vs Oeiras CC, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 11, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Alvalade CC, 5:00 PM IST

#Match 12, Royal CC Lisbon vs Malo CC Vilamoura, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Amigos CC Ansiao and Alvalade CC will take place at 4:30 PM (IST) – September 23.

Match Start Time: 5:00 PM IST

ACCA vs ALV My Dream11 Team

R Muhammad (captain), A Winter (vice-captain), Qazi, R Sarwar, L Singh, A Ahmad, P Singh, J Zinkus, A Nawaz, J Khan, P Stubbs

ACCA vs ALV Squads

Amigos CC Ansiao: Junaid Khan, Andrew Dudfield, Edward Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Kevin Merritt, Paul Stubbs, Rakesh Reddy, Raghu Raghu, Neeraj Kumar, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, John Zinkus, Mubeen Tariq

Alvalade Cricket Club: Arslan Nawaz, Gaganpreet Singh, Parveen Singh Jr., Surinder Pal, Hamza Riasat, Lovepreet Singh, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Adnan Akhtar, Waqas Jahangir, Javed Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Rao Muhammad, Kazim Ahmad, Davinder Singh, Muhammad Usman, Gursewak Singh, Amit Datta, Asad Ghumman, Waqar Sarfaraz, Rana Sarwar, Abdul Qazi, Amir Dar, Arslan Ahmad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ACCA Dream11 Team/ ALV Dream11 Team/ Amigos CC Ansiao Dream11 Team/ Alvalade CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.