ACCA vs OEI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ACCA vs OEI Match 5 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: We are into the second day of the series after an action-packed opener on Monday. Alvalade CC played three matches – won one and lost two. Rossio CC played two – won one and lost the other. Malo CC Vilamoura, Oerias CC and Royal CC Lisbon all played one match each. While Malo and Oerias won, Lisbon lost theirs.

The European Cricket Series moves to Portugal now with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played today as well:

September 22 Schedule

#Match 5, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 6, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 7, Royal CC Lisbon vs Amigos CC Ansiao, 5:00 PM IST

#Match 8, Oeiras CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Amigos CC Ansiao and Oeiras CC will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – September 22.

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground

ACCA vs OEI My Dream11 Team

Andrew Dudfield (captain), Eddie Ballard (vice-captain), Ishwar Singh, Kuldeep Gholiya, Andrew Winter, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Conard Greenshields, Chris Redhead, Paulo Buccimazza, John Zinkus

ACCA vs OEI Squads

Oeiras CC: Salman Ahmed, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande, Druvkumar Mistri, Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Conard Greenshields, Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohon, Prince Maratha, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Sunil Surendra, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Prakash, Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan

Amigos CC Ansiao: Clive Worth, Eddie Ballard, Paul Stubbs, Chris Redhead, Andrew Dudfield, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Kevin Merrit, Hemant Khoba, Greg Bullock, Neeraj Kumar, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter

