Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's ACCA vs ROS Match 13 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the thirteenth match of the T10 league, Amigos CC Ansiao will lock horns with Rossio CC.

After three days, Malo CC are leading the points table with six points from three victories followd by Alvalade at second spot who also have same number of points but a lower net run-rate.

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played today including the Shield Final.

September 24 Schedule

#Match 13, Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 14, Oeiras CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 15, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Amigos CC Ansiao, 5:00 PM IST

#Shield Final, TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Amigos CC Ansiao and Rossio CC will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – September 24.

Match Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

ACCA vs ROS My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Siraj Nipo (captain), Rahul Bhardwaj (vice-captain), Harjit Singh, Raghu Raghum, Azher Andani, Munna Rahman, Rakesh Reddy, Hemat Khoba, Imran Khan Jr., Absar Alam, Andrew Winter

ACCA vs ROS Squads

Amigos CC Ansiao: Junaid Khan, Andrew Dudfield, Edward Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Kevin Merritt, Paul Stubbs, Rakesh Reddy, Raghu Raghu, Neeraj Kumar, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, John Zinkus, Mubeen Tariq

Rossio Cricket Club: Rahul Bhardwaj, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohsin Butt, Rehan Mujifur, Rinku Singh, Yogesh Paudel, Arslan Naseem, Azher Andani, Suman Kumar, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan Jr., Rahul Hudda, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Harpreet Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Kulwant Singh, Amandeep Arrora, Shuvam Bhatia, Munna Rahman, Manish Gurung, Madhukar Thapa, Binod Gyawali, Mohammad Mahafuzur

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ACCA Dream11 Team/ ROS Dream11 Team/ Amigos CC Ansiao Dream11 Team/ Rossio CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.