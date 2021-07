Dream11 Team Prediction

ACCB vs BAN, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania Match 3 & 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing XIs For ACCB vs Baneasa, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 12

ACCB vs Baneasa Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ACCB vs BSN, ECS T10 Romania, ACCB Dream11 Team Player List, Baneasa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips ACCB vs Baneasa, Online Cricket Tips ACCB vs Baneasa ECS T10 Romania, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Romania.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between ACCB vs Baneasa will take place at 3 PM and 5 PM IST – July 12.

Time: 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

ACCB vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Syed Asad Abbass, Abdul Shakoor, Gohar Manan (c), Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Sami-Ullah, Talha Tariq, Ijaz Hussain, Parminder Mann, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Waqar Abbasi (vc)

Probable Playing XIs

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Syed Asad Abbass, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Afzaal Hussain

BAN: Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain, Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Mahesh Prasanna, Parminder Mann, Bilal Shah, Wasif Sharif, Umair Rauif

SQUADS

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Syed Asad Abbass, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Afzaal Hussain

BAN: Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain, Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Mahesh Prasanna, Parminder Mann, Bilal Shah, Wasif Sharif, Umair Rauif