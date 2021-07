ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 13.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11s, Team News Today's ODI at Edgbaston, 5:30 PM IST July 13 Tuesday

ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Romania – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ACCB vs BUG, ECS T10 Romania, ACCB Dream11 Team Player List, Bucharest Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, Online Cricket Tips ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators ECS T10 Romania, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Romania. Also Read - IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Ireland vs South Africa, 3:15 PM IST, July 13

TOSS: The ECS T10 Romania toss between ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators will take place at 3 PM and 5 PM IST – July 12. Also Read - ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Romania Match 3 & 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing XIs For ACCB vs Baneasa, 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM IST, July 12

Time: 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

ACCB vs BUG My Dream11 Team

Imran Haider, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Isfahan Doekhie, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Manmeet Koli.

Captain: Abdul Asif , Vice-captain: Gohar Manan.

ACB vs BUG Probable Playing XIs

ACCB Sukhbinder Singh, Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Abdul Asif, Harpreet Singh, Gohar Manan, Denis Guluna.

Bucharest Gladiators Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider (wk), Moiz Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Shalitha Prabath, Zameer Mushtaq, Patras Masih, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim.

ACB vs BUG SQUADS

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Syed Asad Abbass, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Afzaal Hussain

Bucharest Gladiators Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath/