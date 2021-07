ACCB vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

ACCB vs UNI My Dream11 Team

Rohit Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Ali Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Rajesh Kumar, Saeed Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Zawwar Ali

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Gohar Manan

ACB vs UNI Probable Playing XIs

ACCB Sukhbinder Singh, Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Abdul Asif, Harpreet Singh, Gohar Manan, Denis Guluna.

United: Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja (wk), Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Manani Dharmendra, Aftab Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali

ACCB vs UNI SQUADS

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Syed Asad Abbass, Sami-Ullah, Muhammad Isaq, Sukhbinder Singh, Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Afzaal Hussain

United: Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Ali Jawad, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Kaustubh Chavan, Lalit Panjabi, Laurentiu Gharasim, Mady Kayani, Manani Dharmendra, Marian Gherasim, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Rovinaka Ransilu, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja, Sudeep Thakur, Zawwar Ali