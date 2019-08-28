Ace golfer Tiger Woods has revealed that he had undergone surgery last week to repair minor cartilage damage in his left knee, but said he is expecting to return to practice soon.

“I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks,” Woods said on Tuesday, adding that his schedule to play at the PGA Tour’s inaugural event in Japan in October won’t be affected, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 43-year-old had the surgery last week during the Tour Championship.

This is Woods’ fifth surgery to his left knee dating back to his college days in 1994.

Woods, who had won his 15th major at the Masters in April, did not finish among the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and failed to qualify for the final event at East Lake.