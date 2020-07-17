Ramesh Tikaram – a star para-badminton player and an Arjuna awardee died of coronavirus in a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said. Also Read - COVID in India: Over 1 Lakh Cases Within 3 Days; India Crosses 1-Million Mark With Record Single-day Spike of 35K Infections

"We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon…" Sudhir said in a statement.

Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29.

Very sad to hear the news of the tragic demise of former Para-Badminton player Ramesh Tikaram. I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers.

स्वर्गीय श्री रमेश टीकाराम जी को साल 2002 में अर्जुन अवॉर्ड दिया गया था। देश का नाम रोशन करने वाले टीकाराम जी कोरोना से जंग हार गए। pic.twitter.com/is9uibBRSN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 16, 2020

The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.

One of the sportsman’s friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para-badminton tournament to the country in 2001.

(With agency inputs)