Ramesh Tikaram – a star para-badminton player and an Arjuna awardee died of coronavirus in a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said.
"We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon…" Sudhir said in a statement.
Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29.
The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.
One of the sportsman’s friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para-badminton tournament to the country in 2001.
