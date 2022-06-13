Mumbai: The IPL media auction is on and it seems there is only one winner and that is – Indian cricket. Seems like the addition of the two new teams – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – has increased the cash-rich league further.Also Read - LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction, Day 2 : Bidding War For TV, Digital Rights Heat Up

With the e-auction happening where bids are hitting the roof, the game and the players are set to benefit. Multiple reports suggest Sony Entertainment has bagged the TV rights. If such reports are to be believed, Sony would be making a comeback after dethroning Star Network. Confirmation that that would come in shortly.

Here is how fans are reacting to Sony back on TV with their IPL coverage.

Sony likely to get the TV rights and Hotstar set to continue with the digital rights of the IPL. There is no official word on it, this is what I’ve got to know from other reports. So please spare a thought if it turns out otherwise. 😂 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 13, 2022

IPL going back to Sony will be the best thing ever — Prantik (@Pran__07) June 13, 2022

Heard Sony max got the IPL rights again . Run it backkkkk . pic.twitter.com/iQ6tKdX2N8 — A (@FfsAditya) June 13, 2022

IPL back on Sony? No more cringe promos. pic.twitter.com/iuAqhHJvlm — Mikhail (@SellTerStegen) June 13, 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Media Rights for 2022 to 2027 have been sold for Rs ₹43,050 Crore (Digital and TV combined), reports claimed, adding that the television and digital broadcast rights have been won by two different companies. This is in line with the BCCI’s push for sharing the broadcast rights with multiple players in order to expand its reach. With the latest rounds of auctioning, IPL is set to earn over Rs 100 crore per match.