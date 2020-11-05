India cricket captain Virat Kohli turns 32 today. Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played the game, Kohli has already established his greatness having tasted success across formats. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Super Adorable in a Pretty Floral Dress That She Wore For Virat Kohli's Birthday Celebration in Dubai
He has so far scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket after making his debut in August 2008.
He has 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries to his name.
Currently, Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday evening.
Wishes are pouring from all around with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others posting birthday greetings on Twitter.
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli soon became one of the top trends in India.
Here’s wishing Kohli a very happy birthday.